Police attach property of accused involved in terror-related acts

The police on Wednesday attached immovable property — orchard land — of an accused who was involved in terror-related activities in Ganderbal district. The police attach property of an accused in Ganderbal district on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The land belongs to Lateef Ahmad Khambey who is currently lodged in Central jail in Srinagar.

Police said along with Ganderbal, they have taken action by attaching land measuring 10 marlas falling under khasra number 984 situated at Revenue Estate Wakoora belonging to Lateef Ahmad Kambay of Wakoora, in pursuance to orders passed by additional session judge (special judge designated under NIA Act) Ganderbal in a case registered under the IPC and UAPA.

“This decisive step is part of ongoing efforts to address activities falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The accused is currently under trail and is lodged at Central jail. The said property is attached under section 33 (1) of the UAPA,” the spokesman said in a statement adding that the attachment follows the due legal process outlined in the law, UAPA.

The spokesman said police continues its vigilant stance against elements involved in activities detrimental to public safety and national security.

“This operation underscores the commitment of police to curb unlawful activities, particularly those with potential connections to acts against the UT J&K. Such measures play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, contributing to the larger goal of ensuring the safety and security of the area. The action sends a strong message about the zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism that pose threats to peace and harmony in the area,” the spokesman said.