Truck driver robbed of vehicle, cash in Ludhiana

Police booked four persons for kidnapping a truck driver and robbing him. The accused drove away the truck after dropping him near Dehlon and robbed him of ₹30,000 cash. An FIR has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

The accused sent the QR code of a petrol pump to the brother of the accused and forced him to pay money for the fuel. Two of the accused have been identified as Rajinder Singh and Jot Virk, alias, Jodha while two of the accused are yet to be identified. Police said an FIR has been lodged.