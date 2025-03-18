Police books Saweety Boora, her father and uncle for ‘assaulting’ former kabaddi captain

Hisar police on Monday registered a case against Indian boxer and world championships gold medallist Saweety Boora, her father and maternal uncle for allegedly misbehaving and injuring her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda, former captain of the Indian Kabaddi team. In his complaint to Hisar Sadar police, Deepak alleged that the cops called him to Hisar women’s police station on March 15 to join the ongoing investigation in a dowry case filed by his wife Saweety. (File)

“During the questioning, my wife and her father started using harsh language. They assaulted me physically in the presence of cops and I received two injuries. Her maternal uncle Satyawan also accompanied them,” the former Indian Kabaddi team captain added.

Sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar of Hisar Sadar police station said they have booked Saweety, her father Mahender Singh and maternal uncle Satyawan under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation by treating to cause death or grievous hurt), 296 (obscene act) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita Act.

Earlier on February 26, the Hisar police had booked former Indian kabaddi team captain and BJP leader Deepak Niwas Hooda and his sister Poonam on dowry harassment charges. The complaint was filed by Deepak’s wife Saweety Boora, an Indian boxer and world championships gold medallist.

In her complaint to Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, Saweety had alleged that Deepak had been torturing her since their marriage in 2022.

She claimed that four days before their wedding, Poonam demanded a Toyota Fortuner as dowry instead of a Hyundai Creta that her family had initially planned to gift. To meet the demand and avoid social stigma, her father deposited ₹11.59 lakh with Toyota and took a loan to buy the vehicle.

Saweety further claimed that Deepak pressured her to arrange ₹1 crore for his election campaign when he contested the 2024 assembly polls from Meham on a BJP ticket, which he lost.

Additionally, she alleged that Deepak forced her to quit boxing and stay at home to do household chores.

In a cross complaint to Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, Deepak had alleged that Saweety’s family had taken money from him before the marriage which they never returned. He claimed that Saweety’s family made him transfer money into their accounts. Deepak alleged that her father took ₹25 lakh, her brother ₹12 lakh and her sister ₹9 lakh from him, while Saweety herself took ₹17 lakh before their marriage.

He further accused Saweety of attacking him with a knife while he was asleep. Deepak also alleged that Saweety threatened to destroy his political career and falsely implicate him when he refused to give her money from a loan he had taken to contest the elections.

He claimed that he always supported Saweety’s boxing career, but she voluntarily stopped playing after receiving the Arjuna award.