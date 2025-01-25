Police bust bike theft ring in Kharar

The Kharar police claim to have busted a motorcycle-lifters gang with the arrest of three people. Kharar police recovered seven stolen motorcycles and one tractor from the possession of the accused. (HT Photo)

Police recovered seven stolen motorcycles and one tractor from the possession of the accused.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Singh Sandhu stated that based on a tip-off, police had booked one Prashant Raghuvanshi, a resident of Kutwa village, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, for vehicle theft under Section 303 (2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City Kharar police station.

Following investigation, a checkpoint was set up at Badala Chowk, Landran Road, to inspect vehicles.

During checking, Prashant was stopped while riding a KTM motorcycle without a number plate. When questioned, he could not provide any papers for the motorcycle that was determined as stolen.

Raghuvanshi also revealed the name of his accomplices Hani Kumar, a resident of Naniyana village, Uttar Pradesh, and Rohan Pawan, a resident of Bhaiswal village, Uttar Pradesh, who were subsequently arrested.

This led to the recovery of a blue Sonalika tractor, four Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, one Bajaj Platina motorcycle and one Yamaha R15 motorcycle.

Police said Raghuvanshi was already booked for theft at the Maloya police station in Chandigarh.

The three accused were produced in court on Friday and taken on police remand.

Investigation is ongoing and more recoveries are possible from the accused, said investigators.