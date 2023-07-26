Terror recruitment module busted in J&K’s Kulgam, PhD scholar arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a terrorist recruitment module in Kulgam that was run by a PHD scholar at Central University of Kashmir. The police said acting on specific information generated by the Kulgam police, a search for a code-named person Dr Sabeel who was motivating, funding and providing logistic support to the gullible youth of Kulgam and adjoining areas to recruit them into terrorist ranks.

“Special teams were constituted by the police to track and search for this suspected person. After systemic efforts, one suspected vehicle bearing number JK18B-4852 was zeroed in. When the credentials of the vehicle were sought, it came to fore that this vehicle was being used by one person namely Dr Rubani Bashir of Ashmuji, Kulgam. Accordingly, a special checkpoint was established at Ashmuji and Dr Rubani was apprehended,” said J&K Police spokesman.

He said during questioning, he disclosed his code name as Dr Sabeel, a PHD scholar from Central University of Kashmir, and has also applied for a job as an assistant professor there.

“During further questioning, Dr Rubani Bashir @Dr Subeel disclosed that he has been associated with Jamat-e-Islami from his student days and he has been its member in student wing (IJT) Islamic Jamat-ul-Tulbha for 14 years and later on has been a full-fledged member of JEI. The basic modus operandi of Dr Sabeel was to work for proscribed terrorist organisations HM/JeM behind the curtain. He used to identify the youngsters, motivated them, funded them and then made them ready to join terrorist organisations,” the spokesman said adding that during investigation it also came to fore that Dr Rubani Bashir, alias Dr Subeel, motivated two youngsters and had made them to join the terrorist ranks. “On the disclosure of Dr Rubani Bashir, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit HM /JeM were arrested. They have been identified as Fazil Ahmed Parrey of Ashmuji Bhan and Tariq Ahmed Naikoo@ Chawla son of Check Wattoo Aharabal.”

The spokesman said on the disclosure of arrested persons, one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, nine 9mm rounds were recovered from Dr Rubani Bashir. “One AK-47 magazine and 19 AK 47 rounds were recovered from Fazil Ahmed Parrey and a Chinese grenade, 10 AK-47 rounds and an Alto car bearing registration number JK18B-4852 used for ferrying the terrorists have been seized.”

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar appreciated efforts of Kulgam police for busting this important recruitment module.

Meanwhile in Bandipora, acting on specific information, police along with 26 Assam Rifles, CRPF (3rd Bn) and BSF (K2) arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT at Turkpora junction Bandipora in a swift car bearing registration number JK15B-0992. “He has been identified as Javid Ahmad Malla of Arin Dardpora Bandipora. Two hand grenades and other incriminating materials have been recovered from his possession,” the spokesman said.

