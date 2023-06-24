Harayana Police demolishes houses of 2 men accused of cow slaughter

The houses of two men accused of cow slaughter have been demolished as they were built from the proceeds of crime, police here said on Friday. Police said the houses were built from the proceeds of the crime and in violation of the DTP department rules.

Nuh Police with the assistance of the District Town Planning (DTP) department carried out the demolition of the houses in Pachgaon village here on Thursday, they said.

Police said the houses were built from the proceeds of the crime and in violation of the DTP department rules.

Both the men were facing several cases, including cow slaughter, in Gurugram, Rohtak and Nuh districts, they said.

Before taking action, prior notices were issued to the relatives of the accused as per the rules, they said.

The police and the team of DTP Nuh reached the houses of the two accused in Pachgaon on Thursday afternoon and after evacuating the families and allowing them to take their belongings, demolished the structures.

“..A large number of police force were deployed at the spot prior to the operation. Such operations will continue to crack down on criminals,” said Superintendent of Police Varun Singla.

The Haryana police have been conducting demolition drives in the past as well as against illegal properties built by criminals from the proceeds of crime.