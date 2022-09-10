Police, departments discuss ways to make Kangra tobacco-free
Dharamshala: The Centre for Advancing Tobacco Control in Himachal (CATCH) of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, on Thursday held a district-level meeting at the office of Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dharamshala to identify the problems in execution of tobacco control measure and make Kangra tobacco-free by strict implantation of the laws.
Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma elaborated on the role of the police department in the tobacco control programme and also detailed the steps being taken by the district police.
Dr Sunil Kumar Raina, chairman, Department of Community Medicine at RPGMC briefed about the tobacco control programme, while project coordinator Dr Sakshi Supehia spoke about the problems being faced related to tobacco control and violation of laws.
Thereafter an open discussion was held in which the participants suggested various ways to prevent tobacco use and strict implementation of Control of Tobacco Product Rules.
Dr Aishwarya coordinated the meeting. Over 70 participants from the police, health and food safety department participated in the meeting.
