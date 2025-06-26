Police destroy illegal drugs in Panchkula

In a significant move against narcotics, district police on Wednesday destroyed illegal drugs valued at approximately ₹1.53 crore. The destruction was conducted under the supervision of commissioner of police (CP) Shivas Kaviraj and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta. The destruction process took place at a state-of-the-art incinerator at the Hygiene Factory in the Baghwala area of Panchkula district. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, the destroyed narcotics included a total of 10.288 kg of ganja, 42.195 kg of poppy husk, 870 gm of opium, 1.171 kg of charas, 178 gm of heroin, and around 4,240 intoxicating tablets and capsules. The total estimated market value of these substances was assessed at ₹1,53,29,570. All the destroyed drugs were confiscated in 48 separate cases registered by the police over a period.

The destruction process took place at a state-of-the-art incinerator at the Hygiene Factory in the Baghwala area of Panchkula district, following legal approvals from the district court. The process was carried out by the drug disposal committee, chaired by police commissioner Shivas Kaviraj, and was completed with full transparency, strictly adhering to all prescribed procedures of the NDPS Act.

During this operation, DCP Srishti Gupta, ACP Vikram Nehra, Raipur Rani police station SHO inspector Sukhbir Singh, and other police officers were present, overseeing the entire proceeding.