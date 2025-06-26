Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Police destroy illegal drugs in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 26, 2025 09:40 AM IST

According to police officials, the destroyed narcotics included a total of 10.288 kg of ganja, 42.195 kg of poppy husk, 870 gm of opium, 1.171 kg of charas, 178 gm of heroin, and around 4,240 intoxicating tablets and capsules

In a significant move against narcotics, district police on Wednesday destroyed illegal drugs valued at approximately 1.53 crore. The destruction was conducted under the supervision of commissioner of police (CP) Shivas Kaviraj and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta.

The destruction process took place at a state-of-the-art incinerator at the Hygiene Factory in the Baghwala area of Panchkula district. (HT Photo)
The destruction process took place at a state-of-the-art incinerator at the Hygiene Factory in the Baghwala area of Panchkula district. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, the destroyed narcotics included a total of 10.288 kg of ganja, 42.195 kg of poppy husk, 870 gm of opium, 1.171 kg of charas, 178 gm of heroin, and around 4,240 intoxicating tablets and capsules. The total estimated market value of these substances was assessed at 1,53,29,570. All the destroyed drugs were confiscated in 48 separate cases registered by the police over a period.

The destruction process took place at a state-of-the-art incinerator at the Hygiene Factory in the Baghwala area of Panchkula district, following legal approvals from the district court. The process was carried out by the drug disposal committee, chaired by police commissioner Shivas Kaviraj, and was completed with full transparency, strictly adhering to all prescribed procedures of the NDPS Act.

During this operation, DCP Srishti Gupta, ACP Vikram Nehra, Raipur Rani police station SHO inspector Sukhbir Singh, and other police officers were present, overseeing the entire proceeding.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Police destroy illegal drugs in Panchkula
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On