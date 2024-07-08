Police not trained to deal with hate speech cases: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday stated that the Punjab Police personnel are not trained to deal with the cases of hate speech against the Sikhs. The SGPC’s statement has come in response to a video shared by DGP Gaurav Yadav wherein he mentioned that 28 new cybercrime police stations were established across Punjab.

The statement came in response to a video shared by director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wherein he mentioned that 28 new cybercrime police stations were established across Punjab. “As many as 120 police personnel have been given advanced training in cybercrime investigation,” he said.

Taking to X, the SGPC wrote, “...as per our experience so far while dealing with Punjab Police in hate crime and speech against Sikh community... it seems the state police are not trained enough to deal with such cases.”

The SGPC stated that several social media accounts were using foreign land to spread hatred against Sikhs but no concrete action had been taken against them by the police despite providing evidence. “Hate is also spread from within the country from verified known and unknown handles having large reach, but it seems the state police have no plan to stop it,” it further added.