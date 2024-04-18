Police post work halted after Ludhiana residents protest

The police halted the construction of the police post on the national highway near Eldeco Estates, a posh locality, near Jalandhar Bypass, following a protest by the resident. The residents are against the construction of the police post, alleging that it would cause road mishaps. They also alleged that the police post is being constructed “illegally and by encroaching on the land”. Eldeco residents during the protest on GT road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

They alleged that some people who have some vested interests have spent ₹13 lakh on the construction from their own pockets and the department has not allocated any funds for the construction.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that after the locals have raised an objection the police have stopped the construction. He added that the police will sort out the matter with the residents amicably.

According to the residents, the construction would narrow their way to the colony. They alleged that the police officials did not pay heed to their pleas and placed an inauguration stone with the name of commissioner of police and other senior officers engraved on it. The police also “threatened the residents indirectly” when they asked the officials if they had permission to establish a police post, they said.

Rajnish Kumar, a resident, stated that they had made a makeshift halt point for the Police Control Room (PCR), motorcycle squad and ambulance service. On March 22, they woke up with a shock as a huge structure had replaced the halt point. Now, the police have started constructing a building under the temporary structure, they said.

Following the protest, MLA Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga and Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha candidate and MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi visited the spot.