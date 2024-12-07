Menu Explore
Police question Sukhbir attacker’s sons

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 08, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the questioning was done as part of the investigation in the life bid on Sukhbir. He said police are looking into Chaura’s background, activities and links.

Police on Saturday questioned the sons of former militant Narain Singh Chaura, who made an assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 4.

Police on Saturday questioned the sons of former militant Narain Singh Chaura, who made an assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 4. (HT File)
Police on Saturday questioned the sons of former militant Narain Singh Chaura, who made an assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 4. (HT File)

Both his sons -- Jagjit Singh Bajwa and Baljinder Singh Bajwa -- are lawyers.

The commissioner, however, remained tight-lipped on the findings so far.

The commissioner, however, remained tight-lipped on the findings so far.

Notably, Chaura’s sons had on Thursday filed a plea before a local court, alleging that he had not been produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest. They further alleged that the police had not provided them with a copy of the FIR.

The court had granted police three-day remand of Chaura for questioning. The remand expired on Saturday. He will again be produced in the court on Sunday.

