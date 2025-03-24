Menu Explore
Police raids house of DFP member in north Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 24, 2025 05:12 AM IST

A police spokesperson said that they conducted a search at the house of Farooq Ahmad Dar for his association with the banned organisation in Handwara

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided the house of a man for his alleged continued association with a banned separatist organisation Democratic Freedom Party(DFP) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Led by incarcerated separatist leader Sahbir Ahmad Shah, DFP was banned by the centre in 2023. (iStock)
Led by incarcerated separatist leader Sahbir Ahmad Shah, DFP was banned by the centre in 2023. (iStock)

Led by incarcerated separatist leader Sahbir Ahmad Shah, DFP was banned by the centre in 2023.

A police spokesperson said that they conducted a search at the house of Farooq Ahmad Dar for his association with the banned organisation in Handwara. “Continuing its efforts to tighten the noose around anti-national elements, police in Handwara conducted a search at the residence of a DFP member for his sustained association with a banned organisation. Acting on reliable information, a police team raided the house of Farooq Ahmad Dar, resident of Turpora, Handwara, late this evening. The search was conducted in connection with the ongoing investigation in case FIR No. 08/2024 of police station Handwara,” the spokesperson said.

During the search, the police claimed, that incriminating material was recovered, which has been seized and made part of the investigation.

“Further raids are expected as the investigation progresses,” the spokesperson said.

“Police remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the region and will continue to take stringent action against elements involved in unlawful activities,” he said.

In October 2023, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) banned separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah-led Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for its alleged anti-India activities.

