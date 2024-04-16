Police recovers cash, jewellery stolen from Chandi Mata Temple

Police on Monday recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery from the two persons arrested for theft in Chandi Mata temple in January this year. With the arrest of the accused police recovered stolen golden eyes, gold earrings, gold necklace and gold nosering. (iStock)

The accused are identified as Sukha, 25, and Golu, 24, both resident of Bangala Basti, Kurali.

Three men had broken into Chandi Mata Temple in Chandimandir and stolen ₹5 lakh cash and jewellery and articles weighing 2.5 kg on the intervening night of January 10 and 11, as per the temple officials. The thieves had entered the temple after breaking the lock of the rear gate. They were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the temple. As per the CCTV footage, the theft took place around 1 am and the accused remained in the temple premises for around 45 minutes. A case under relevant sections was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

With the arrest of the accused police recovered stolen golden eyes, gold earrings, gold necklace and gold nosering. The gold headpiece of the idol along with other items was stolen.

“Accused are drug addicts and habitual of committing thefts—they have five cases of thefts including temple and house thefts registered against them,” said Arvind Kamboj, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Crime).

CCTV footage of theft in Rampur Bushar temple helped solve the case

Police said that the accused on December 22, 2023, had committed a theft in Rampur Bushar in Himachal Pradesh and was in jail there. The police said that the CCTV footage of the theft accused shared by Himachal Police helped them in identification.

Police said accused Sukha and Golu used to move around selling bedsheets and carpets and conducted recce. “Accused Sukha was among the three who entered the sanctorum and stole the jewellery as well as donation boxes while accused Golu stood outside,” said (ACP, crime) Arvind Kamboj.