A court on Tuesday extended the police remand of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s seven associates till March 28 in connection with an attack on the Ajnala police station in 2023, officials said. Police remand of Amritpal’s 7 aides extended till March 28

The seven accused were released from the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam and arrested in another case by the Punjab Police. They were flown to Punjab on March 20 amid tight security.

The development came after the Punjab government decided not to resume their detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A 25-member Punjab Police team had been camping in Dibrugarh to facilitate the transfer of the accused, Daljit Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh, who were housed in the Assam jail with Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh.