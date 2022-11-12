Police round up 93 suspects in cordon, search ops in Mohali

Chandigarh/Mohali : Punjab Police on Friday said it conducted a special cordon and search operation in Rupnagar, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib districts to instil a sense of safety and security among people.

The operation was led by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Anti-Gangster Task Force Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and conducted jointly by police teams under the supervision of senior superintendents of police of the three districts, said an official release.

Police teams rounded up at least 93 people after conducting the operation at seven residential societies, including Orbit Society in Zirakpur, Park Plaza in Lohgarh, Gulmohar City in Dera Bassi, Dream House Society in Lalru, Modern Valley Society in Kharar, Cooperative Homes in Sector-91, Wembley in Sector-91, besides crowded markets in Mohali, including the 3B2 Market.

Apart from this, Police teams also carried out the operation in five villages, including Baliali, Balongi, Badhmajra Colony, Jujhar Nagar Colony and Mataur, it said.

Bhullar said police had received information from reliable sources that some of the tenants were staying there without verification while some had sublet their flats.

Police teams also undertook verification of tenants living at rented accommodations during the drive, he added.

Each society was cordoned off and a thorough search operation was carried out under the supervision of the concerned SSPs, Bhullar said.

He said such operations will continue in the coming days as part of the ongoing drive against anti-social elements.

According to Bhullar, police teams are questioning people rounded-up for further verification after the seizure of some weapons and cash during the operation.