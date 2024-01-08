Police seize drugs, illicit liquor and cash in Ludhiana district

The police on Monday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at several places in the district, including Ludhiana city, Khanna and Samrala, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin, drug money, illicit liquor, and cash. Ludhiana police recovered 69.5 grams of heroin, along with ₹ 15,000 in drug money, 10 cartons of illicit liquor, and ₹ 1,870 under the Gambling Act. (Getty image)

Led by additional director general of police (ADGP)-cum-director of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy Phillaur, Anita Punj, the operation was aimed at cracking down on illegal activities in the city.

Accompanied by commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra, and other officers, ADGP Punj lead the teams across several areas, including Peeru Banda, Ghati Mohalla, Sooraj Nagar, CRPF Colony, Rajpur village, Jammu Colony, Ghora Colony, Bihari Colony, and Chaunta village. A total of 445 police personnel were deployed for the operation and 25 checkpoints were set up at various spots.

The police recovered 69.5 grams of heroin, along with ₹15,000 in drug money, 10 cartons of illicit liquor, and ₹1,870 under the Gambling Act. Based on the recoveries made during the operation, the police have registered a total of four cases under the NDPS Act, one under the Excise Act, and one under the Gambling Act. Additionally, a proclaimed offender has been arrested, and proceedings under Section 110 CrPC (preventive measures) were initiated against three individuals.

In a separate CASO operation in the areas of Khanna, Payal, and Samrala sub-divisions, ADGP (law and order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon led a team of 165 police personnel along with senior officers. The team recovered 480 intoxicant pills, 1 kg of poppy husk, 20 grams of heroin, 10 grams of narcotic powder, and parts of three stolen motorcycles. A proclaimed offender was also held, and 134 suspicious individuals were checked at 14 key checkpoints.

In Ludhiana Rural, around 235 police personnel carried out CASO under the supervision of ADGP (traffic) AS Rai. This operation resulted in the recovery of 300 narcotic pills and capsules, 24 grams of heroin, and 96 bottles of illicit liquor. The police also seized a motorcycle and arrested four proclaimed offenders after checking several houses and setting up checkpoints in areas such as Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet, Dakha, and City Raikot.