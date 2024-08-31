Police: Singer murdered elderly man on Aug 25; car used in crime recovered

A day after his arrest in a murder case of an elderly man, the accused, Baljinder Singh alias Gulli alias Mona of Bath Kalan village of Jalandhar district, who is the nephew of Punjabi Singer Ranjit Singh Kahlon alias Ranjit Bath, who is the key accused, revealed that they strangulated the man with a piece of rope near Baddowal on August 25 before dumping the body on the roadside. Bath is still on the run. The police have recovered a Skoda car used in the crime from his possession, which belonged to Bath. (HT File)

Inspector Kulwinder Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at Dakha Police station, stated that the accused during questioning, stated that Bath hatched a conspiracy to teach a lesson to the NRI woman for making a complaint against him to Australian police, who deported him twice from Australia.

According to the accused, as the father of the victim was known to him, they made him sit in the car near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College and took him to Baddowal on August 25. While he was on the driving seat, Ranjit Bath strangled the elderly man to death with a piece of rope. They dumped the body on the roadside and escaped. Later, the accused informed the woman about the murder through a WhatsApp message.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that the FIR was lodged following the complaint of the son of the victim. The complainant stated that when he talked about it to his sister, who is settled in Australia, she stated that she came in contact with the accused through TikTok a few months ago. The accused came to Australia in June this year.

She added that the accused was forcing her to divorce her husband and marry him. The accused under the influence of liquor threatened to kill her and her family members. When she made a complaint, the Australian police deported him in June this year. The accused again came to Australia in August, but the police deported him from the airport. The accused nursed a rivalry against her and murdered their father.

The SSP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of Ranjit Bath.