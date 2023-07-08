Ludhiana: New Janakpuri triple murder case cracked, neighbour arrested

Police solved the New Janakpuri triple murder case with the arrest of the family’s neighbour and his aides. Surjit Kaur, 90, Chaman Lal, 70, his wife Bachan Kaur, 68, who were found murdered in the house in Ludhiana’s New Janakpuri. (HT Photo)

The bodies of Chaman Lal, 70, his wife Bachan Kaur, 68, and mother Surjit Kaur, 90, were found at their house in New Janakpuri of Salem Tabri area on Friday morning.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that one of the neighbours, who had been nursing grudges against the family following a verbal spat, had murdered the three senior citizens. As per the police, the neighbour had assumed that the family may have a lot of cash stored at home as they seemed well-off and had four sons settled abroad.

The accused had opened the nob of LPG gas cylinder and lit incense sticks with an intention to set the house on fire to make it look like a mishap, however, the gas cylinder did not catch flames.

A murder case was lodged at Salem Tabri police station against the unidentified accused.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has shared the information on his Twitter handle. He congratulated the Ludhiana police for solving the sensational triple murder case within 12 hours.

