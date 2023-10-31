News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police station in Anantnag renamed after slain DSP

Police station in Anantnag renamed after slain DSP

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Oct 31, 2023 05:24 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday renamed the Mattan Police Station in Anantnag as Humayun Muzammil Model Police Station in the memory of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who laid down his life during an encounter with terrorists last month.

Humayun Muzammil Bhatt was among the four security personnel who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area of the district on September 13 (HT File Photo)
The renovated and renamed police station was inaugurated by director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in the presence of the slain police officer’s father, retired inspector general of police Ghulam Hassan Bhat.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the police had been trying to attach Humayun Muzammil’s name with some part of Anantnag district ever since he laid down his life in the line of duty.

Humayun Muzammil Bhatt was among the four security personnel who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area of the district on September 13. Two army officers also laid their lives in the operation that lasted more than six days and ended with the killing of two terrorists.

