Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police use mild force to remove protesting farmers blocking national highway in Bathinda

Punjab Police use mild force to remove protesting farmers blocking national highway in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jul 02, 2023 12:01 AM IST

The blockade lasted for around three hours, and district authorities had to divert light vehicle traffic via link roads, while trucks and other heavy vehicles remained stuck on the highway.

Police used mild force to remove activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) who were blocking the Bathinda-Patiala national highway-7 near Bhucho Mandi town on Saturday afternoon. The activists had blocked the highway to protest against the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s delay in awarding compensation to farmers whose wheat crop was damaged due to unseasonal rains earlier this year.

Police remove activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) who were blocking the Bathinda-Patiala national highway-7 near Bhucho Mandi town on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)
Police remove activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) who were blocking the Bathinda-Patiala national highway-7 near Bhucho Mandi town on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

The blockade lasted for around three hours, and district authorities had to divert light vehicle traffic via link roads, while trucks and other heavy vehicles remained stuck on the highway.

Ultimately, the police resorted to a mild cane charge to disperse the protesters. A few of the union members were also detained.

State secretary of the union, Shingara Singh Mann, said, the roadblock was held against the state government for delay in awarding compensation to farmers.

“The district authorities held negotiations with us but failed to resolve our demand,” he said, adding several members were hurt in the police action.

He also demanded immediate release of the activists detained by the police.

The members of the ultra-left-leaning union have been camping near the AAP legislator from Bhucho Mandi Master Jagsir Singh for the past many days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out