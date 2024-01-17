Police working to identify locations unsafe for women: Haryana DGP

A total of 5,750 women police personnel are actively deployed to identify locations unsafe for women in Haryana, said Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, while addressing a state-level workshop titled “Aasman chuti betiyan - Mhari laado” at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula, on Tuesday, as part of the Panchkula Book Fair jointly organised by Haryana Police and various departments DGP Shatrujeet Kapur detailed Haryana Police’s three-pronged approach to ensuring women’s safety and underscored the pivotal role of women in building a robust society. (HT Photo)

Kapur encouraged educational institutions, women’s cell in-charges and internal grievance redressal committee members to collaborate with the state police by reporting areas where women feel unsafe.

The DGP detailed Haryana Police’s three-pronged approach to ensuring women’s safety and underscored the pivotal role of women in building a robust society.

During the event, Kapur outlined the primary initiatives of the Haryana Police—securing areas prone to molestation, creating a comprehensive database of public transport and implementing a trip monitoring system for women’s safe travel.

Additionally, the DGP informed about a unique ID sticker system for public transport, displaying driver details and helpline number 112 for immediate assistance. He urged women to download the India-112 mobile app for added security.

Kapur also briefed attendees on the recently launched trip monitoring system, emphasising its role in tracking and ensuring the safety of women during their journeys.

Acknowledging the significance of women’s safety, Kapur commended the positive impact of the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign. He affirmed the Haryana Police’s commitment to fostering a secure environment for women and recognised their significant contributions in various fields.