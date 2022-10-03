Policeman killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in Pulwama

A policeman was killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured when militants opened fire on a joint patrol party of security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said the militants targeted a joint naka party of police and the CRPF jawans at Pinglana village on Sunday afternoon that resulted in the killing of a policeman.

Police spokesman said that militants attacked joint police and CRPF party at around 3 pm. “Terrorists fired upon a joint party of police/CRPF in the Pinglana area of Pulwama in which police personnel Javid Ahmad Dar got killed and a CRPF personnel got injured. The injured has been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” he said.

Soon after the attack, senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot. The army and police launched a joint operation in the area to trace the attackers.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and searches are going on,” the spokesman said.

J&K lt governor Manoj Sinha said terrorists will be punished for this heinous crime.

“The attack on the joint naka party of the JKP and the CRPF is cowardice and a condemnable act of terrorists. I salute the bravery of JKP’s SPO Javid Ahmad Dar, who attained martyrdom. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act,” tweeted Sinha.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the security forces.

“While condemning this attack, I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel,” Omar tweeted.