Policy to safeguard NRIs’ interests in works: Minister
Punjab rural development and panchayats and NRI’s affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interest of non-resident Indians, besides ensuring their immense contribution to the all-round development of villages, was on the anvil.
The draft will be prepared in the next two weeks, which is to be discussed with NRIs for further changes, if need be, and then CM Bhagwant Mann will approve the same, the minister said.
Citing that the NRIs’ department had made an appeal to Punjabi diaspora a few days ago, seeking their support and help for rural development, Dhaliwal said family members of a US-based NRI from Athoula village met him on Saturday, and proposed to construct a smart primary school at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the rural area.
Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Navtej Singh Shah offered to build the in memory of their grandfather Gurbaksh Singh Shah and grandmother Harbans Kaur.
The minister said NOCs will be provided instantly to ensure speedier work execution in villages.
Deputy director of Jalandhar division Jagvinderjit Singh Sandhu said that people must inform the department if any employee seeks bribe for any work, adding that stern action will be taken against such officials.
The minister said nodal officers were being deputed in all districts for the facilitation of NRIs, who can air their grievances to these officers.
Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station.
Mina Cup U-12 Football: Minerva enters semis with thumping 5-0 win over Barcelona Academy
Minerva Academy on Saturday scored a statement win over Barcelona Academy in the quarter-finals of Mina Cup for U-12, being held in Dubai. Thiyam emerged as the star performer for Minerva, scoring a hatttrick of goals. Barcelona managed to get their attack going, but Minerva managed to score on the counters. Minerva pressed forward in numbers, forcing their opponents on the backfoot. Thiyam completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute from a freekick.
PU panel to study data collection methods for reservation in promotion
Panjab University panel working on the implementing reservation in promotions of non-teaching staff will study methodology adopted by other universities in Punjab for collection of quantifiable data. PU had earlier constituted a panel to implement the reservation in promotion, which held a preliminary meeting recently. The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff.
Test blast takeaway: Demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers may be delayed
A test blast before actual demolition of the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida was successfully carried out at 2.30pm, officials said on Sunday. Experts now estimate that they might need more time to prepare the building for demolition, which could take place after the May 22 deadline mandated by the Supreme Court. After much deliberation, authorities decided on May 22 as the date of demolition.
Water-guzzler crops emptying aquifer; desertification has farm experts worried
Chandigarh With subsoil water fast depleting in Punjab – the grain bowl of the country, and water-guzzler paddy grown over 30 lakh hectares in summer (kharif season) seen as the main culprit, it's time to re-look at the water-guzzler varieties sown over decades. Former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, BS Dhillon recommended a new look to paddy varieties, accepting that the PAU had done a lot and a lot more needs to be done.
