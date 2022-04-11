Policy to safeguard NRIs’ interests in works: Minister

Punjab rural development and panchayats and NRI’s affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interest of non-resident Indians, besides ensuring their immense contribution to the all-round development of villages, was on the anvil.

The draft will be prepared in the next two weeks, which is to be discussed with NRIs for further changes, if need be, and then CM Bhagwant Mann will approve the same, the minister said.

Citing that the NRIs’ department had made an appeal to Punjabi diaspora a few days ago, seeking their support and help for rural development, Dhaliwal said family members of a US-based NRI from Athoula village met him on Saturday, and proposed to construct a smart primary school at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the rural area.

Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Navtej Singh Shah offered to build the in memory of their grandfather Gurbaksh Singh Shah and grandmother Harbans Kaur.

The minister said NOCs will be provided instantly to ensure speedier work execution in villages.

Deputy director of Jalandhar division Jagvinderjit Singh Sandhu said that people must inform the department if any employee seeks bribe for any work, adding that stern action will be taken against such officials.

The minister said nodal officers were being deputed in all districts for the facilitation of NRIs, who can air their grievances to these officers.