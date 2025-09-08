Polio-afflicted youth joins flood fight in Machhiwara

Karanjot Singh, a 20-year-old man from Dhullewal village of Machhiwara is becoming a local hero as he tirelessly works to save his village from the devastating floods caused by the eroding Sutlej River. Despite being unable to walk due to polio and speaking, Karnajot refuses to let his disability define him. Every day, from dawn till dusk, he sits among his fellow villagers, filling sandbags with mud and helping place them along the embankment, hoping to prevent disaster. Karanjot Singh (HT)

The Sutlej River, swollen due to relentless rains, is steadily eroding the embankment at two critical points in the Machhiwara area. Thousands of villagers, driven by fear and hope, are locked in a desperate battle to reinforce the Dhusi Bandh and keep the rising waters from invading their homes. In this struggle, Karanjot’s dedication stands out as a powerful reminder of human spirit and determination.

His mother, tears in her eyes, shared, “Karanjot has always been quiet, unable to speak or walk, but when the flood threatened our homes, he wanted to do something. He keeps saying in his way that he doesn’t want the village to drown. Every morning, he leaves home at 6 AM and works until evening, not asking for rest. His only wish is to see his village safe.”

Villagers are deeply moved by Karanjot’s contribution. Gurmukh Singh, an elderly resident said, “Seeing him work alongside us, despite his struggles, motivates everyone. He doesn’t talk, but his actions speak louder than words.

His mother, though overwhelmed by emotions, said, “We worry for his health, but how can we stop him when his heart beats for the safety of our home?