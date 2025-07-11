Political parties seek permission to observe Martyrs’ Day on July 13

The big regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir including the ruling National Conference have written to Srinagar district magistrate seeking permission to peacefully assemble and pay floral tributes at Mazar-e-Shuhada on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day on July 13. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said that they have moved an application to seek permission to hold a rally at the martyrs cemetery in the old city. (File)

In the erstwhile J&K state, July 13 was not only the state holiday but official functions used to be held at martyrs cemetery in the old city. After J&K became UT, the administration not only cancelled the state holiday but also discontinued any function.

With the first July 13 in the public government, different political parties have sought permission to hold programmes especially floral tributes in memory of 1931 martyrs who were killed by the forces of erstwhile maharaja of J&K.

National Conference, in a statement, on Thursday said that for decades, the party has solemnly observed Martyrs’ Day on July 13, honouring the valiant sacrifices made in 1931. “After 2019, we have repeatedly been denied the right to commemorate this historic day - a day deeply rooted in the collective memory and political conscience of our people. This year, in keeping with our tradition, we have formally written to the Srinagar district magistrate seeking permission to peacefully assemble and pay floral tributes at Mazar-e-Shuhada,” NC spokesperson said.

“We sincerely hope that this time, our democratic and peaceful request will be respected, and that the National Conference will be allowed to mark this day in accordance with tradition and sentiment,” the spokesperson said.

Ex J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the NC exercise a lip service

“Omar Abdullah government’s proposal sent to LG about declaring July 13 and December 5 as public holidays would have carried weight if the Speaker had supported PDP’s resolution for the same in the assembly. The Speaker’s outright rejection of the resolution was unexpected and disappointing. Today’s exercise looks more like lip service than any serious effort,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X while sharing the old resolution that was moved by PDP MLA Waheed Para in the assembly.

PDP leadership to also pay homage

Meanwhile, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said that they have moved an application to seek permission to hold a rally at the martyrs cemetery in the old city. “If you don’t want to hold a function. Allow us we have already sought permission to hold a rally and pay floral tributes to martyrs of 1931 who laid their lives for the future of J&K,” Bukhari said in Srinagar.

Four months after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the centre controlled administration of J&K union territory had changed the list of official holidays, doing away with July 13 and December 5 as official holidays and added October 26 - the day the region had acceded to union of India in 1947- to the list.

July 13 was observed as Martyr’s Day in the erstwhile state of J&K in memory of 21 Kashmiris who were killed by the army of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh during an uprising in 1931 when the region was a princely state. Before 2019, Kashmir would observe a shutdown every year on the day in memory of the martyrs venerated by both mainstream politicians as well as separatists.

December 5 is the birthday of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who is considered J&K’s tallest leader among mainstream politicians. The NC after coming to power in J&K last year had written to lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha urging him to include both days in the list of state holidays.

Meanwhile, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, sources said, will visit the martyrs cemetery in the old city to pay tributes to those killed in 1931.