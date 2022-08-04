Political rival held for ‘threatening’ Haryana sports minister
One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh.
This was stated by his brother Vikram Singh in a police complaint filed at Pehowa police station of Kurukshetra district.
In the complaint, Vikram alleged that his brother Sandeep Singh has received a WhatsApp message. He alleged that Singh’s political rival Harkirat Sandhu of Gumthala Garhu was behind this threat and demanded action against him.
Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said the FIR has been registered under Section 506 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.
He said the accused has been arrested and the police investigation is on.
Inundated fields, submerged crops worry Rohtak farmers
Crops in almost 12 villages in Rohtak have been inundated due to widespread downpours in the last few days. Farmers have accused the administration of not taking appropriate steps in removing the water from fields. A farmer from Khranti village in the district, Sumit Kumar, said his seven-acre paddy crop has been submerged due to rainwater and they have been continuously running pump motors to drain out the water.
One held for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested a person for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Lohara village in the district. As per the police complaint filed by Sucha Singh, president of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Lohara, a torn page of 'bir' of Guru Granth Sahib was found in a room of the gurdwara. The gurdwara staff examined the Guru Granth Sahib and found that somebody had allegedly torn “ang” of Guru Granth Sahib.
Four killed, 2 injured in gas leak at factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh
Four workers were killed and two sustained injuries in a gas leak at a factory in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Rajbir, Ajay Kumar, Jagatpal and Prakash, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the conditions of Mayank and Vikas, both UP residents, are critical. The DC said the incident occurred due to a gas leakage in which four workers died and two are critically injured.
Spice of life | Twists, turns in daring dash to meet deadline
Sunday mornings are sacred for all working professionals. One needs the extra hour in bed to rejuvenate or even procrastinate. Most personal work gets pushed to the weekends – very little gets done and the remaining is pushed yet again to the following Sunday. In the government, all field officers are always required to be present and available no matter if it's a festival, holiday or Sunday.
5 weeks after Srinagar woman’s murder, husband, in-laws arrested
Five weeks after a woman was found dead in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five people, including The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38's husband and mother-in-law, after the postmortem revealed that her death was caused due to strangulation. The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38, had been found dead in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house in Nundresh, Colony-B, Bemina on June 27. The woman's husband Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and her in-laws, including three women , were arrested.
