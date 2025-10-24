Political storm erupts over Mohali MC limits expansion notification

A political storm has erupted after the Punjab local government department issued a notification to expand the limits of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC). The notification, dated October 21, has invited public objections within 15 days regarding the proposed inclusion of several new sectors and areas currently under GMADA’s jurisdiction within MC’s limits.

After reviewing submissions, the local government department will issue a final notification confirming the revised MC limits.

Proposed expansion plan

According to the notification, several localities — including Aerocity, Sectors 81 to 86, Sectors 91 to 94, and Industrial Area Sectors 73 and 74 — are proposed to be brought within the expanded limits of the Mohali MC. Once finalised, this would mark one of the largest territorial expansions in the corporation’s history. Officials said the expansion aims to improve civic governance in fast-developing peripheral areas that are currently managed by GMADA. However, the exclusion of several urbanised neighbourhoods has drawn sharp criticism from within the civic body.

Mayor Sidhu cries foul over exclusion of nearby villages, colonies

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu alleged that the state government is “tampering with democracy” by ignoring a unanimously passed resolution of the Mohali MC that sought a broader inclusion of nearby villages and colonies. “The government has interfered with the democratic process and undermined the will of elected representatives,” Sidhu said. “Thousands of residents have been deprived of their right to development and proper civic facilities through this selective inclusion.”

He pointed out that Balongi village, Balongi Colony, Bar Majra, Green Enclave, Sectors 118 and 119, Balyali, and the TDI-administered region were part of the MC’s original proposal but have been omitted from the draft notification.

“This is not a clerical error but a deliberate act of political interference,” Sidhu asserted, announcing plans to file formal objections and convene a meeting of councillors to decide the next course of action. “If needed, we will move court. This is about the rights of every Mohali resident.”

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi echoed Sidhu’s concerns, describing the move as “half-complete and unjust.”

“The rightful demand of Mohali residents for full development has been ignored once again. Many important areas like TDI and other developed sectors have been left out without logical justification,” Bedi said.

‘Anti-people’ move, says SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district president Parvinder Singh Sohana termed it an anti-people move, stating that expansion has been proposed without proper planning, excluding Balongi and other villages that have long been demanding inclusion within the MC’s limits.

Sohana stated that the Mohali MC is already struggling to manage its existing areas. “The corporation is going through a financial slowdown, and even the city’s basic civic needs are not being met,” he said.

He urged the Punjab government to withdraw the notification and reconsider the proposal after comprehensive planning and consultation with local representatives and residents.

“The government must first ensure that existing areas receive proper civic services before adding new ones,” he added. “Without addressing the ongoing crises, any expansion will only deepen the city’s civic and financial distress.”

Aim to boost devp without burdening people with sudden taxes: MLA

While the notification has drawn criticism, MLA Kulwant Singh has backed the government, calling the move “a balanced and progressive step” that will boost development in the city’s outskirts. Singh explained that the exclusion of some villages was intended to shield residents from property taxes that could impose sudden financial burdens. “The government wants to introduce development gradually without pressuring people economically,” he said.

He noted that similar protests had arisen earlier when villages like Sohana were brought under MC limits. “A policy is being considered to exempt rural areas from property tax. Once that’s approved, more villages will be included,” Singh added.