Politics over chargesheet intensifies in poll-bound Himachal
More than four years after Jai Ram Thakur had denounced ‘politics of vendetta’ on becoming Himchal Pradesh chief minister, politicking over ‘chargesheet’ brought in by the BJP during Virbhadra Singh’s regime has intensified in the poll-bound state. With the BJP threatening to register cases against Congress leaders named in the chargesheet, the opposition party said that corruption cannot be overlooked.
“Even we don’t believe in personal vendetta, but we have been getting feedbacks from our party during workers’ meetings about serious charges against some leaders,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh. “The Congress will not highlight any individual leader out of animosity, but an allegation of serious nature needs to be brought to the fore,” Pratibha said as she remained non-committal on the timing of the Congress’ chargesheet that it’s been claiming will be brought against the BJP regime ahead of the polls.
Pratibha’s comments came two days after Jai Ram’s covert warning that his government would be compelled to act on the chargessheet his party had submitted against the Congress regime. Congress leaders, particularly leader of the opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, had been threatening that their party would come out with a chargesheet against the B JP regime.
The Congress on Monday made a bid to show unity in the party after casting their votes for presidential polls. Congress top brass PCC president Pratibha Singh, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, party campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, AICCC secretary co-incharge and Dalhousie legislator Asha Kumari, party election manifesto committee head Dhani Ram Shandil and senior legislator Ram Lal held a joint press conference at the party’s office. We would restore the old pension scheme on the very first day of assuming power in the state, Pratibha said.
It is the policy decision of the Congress, she said, adding that work on preparing the party’s manifesto for the assembly elections has started.
Agnihotri declared that the party would adopt the policy document if voted to power and implement it in letter and spirit once the Congress government is formed in Himachal.
The Congress will consult the general public for the manifesto and the party has decided to conduct group discussions in every assembly constituency to seek suggestions and demands of the youth, unemployed, students, women, senior citizens, farmers, gardeners, MNREGA workers, employees and ex-servicemen.
He said that OPS was discussed in the Congress task force and the party decided to implement the scheme on the national level.
President of the manifesto committee Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil (retd) said the manifesto would be completely based on public opinion. He said that party office-bearers will meet the people and take their opinion. He said that the draft will be sent to a selection committee which will decide which issue should be a part of the final manifesto.
Bhawani Singh Pathania, a member of the manifesto committee, said that 35 areas have been identified for the manifesto in the first phase and the number may go up later.
He said the Congress will start a toll-free number to facilitate people to give their opinion. Apart from it, an e-mail id will be launched for the purpose.
-
Ludhiana | Driver held for kidnapping friend’s 5-year-old son
The Meharban police on Wednesday arrested a driver who kidnapped Inderjit's friend's 5-yesr-old son, suspecting his friend Suresh (friend) of stealing his mobile phone. The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, 34, of Subhash Nagar, is a driver in a factory. Bajra road, 35, of Ekta colony, Inderjit Singh, said he and his friend Suresh worked in the same factory. Inderjit added that after Kumar's mobile phone got misplaced, he accused him of stealing his phone.
-
Ludhiana | State sports department seeks list of promising players
With an aim to boost sports in the state and to give players a leg up, Punjab sports director Rajesh Dhiman has asked all the district sports officers (DSOs) in Punjab to identify their best players from all the games. Following the directions, the DSOs have asked all coaches in their respective districts to identify their best players from the age group of 12 to 20 years.
-
Delhi HC permits minor survivor of rape to terminate pregnancy
The Delhi high court has permitted a minor survivor of sexual assault to terminate her pregnancy of 25 weeks and 6 days, noting that it is “forced” and would permanently scar her psyche, causing grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The petitioner, a minor, had approached the Delhi high court through her father praying for permission to undergo a medical termination of pregnancy.
-
Ludhiana | Close shave for one as part of MC building collapses
A tailor had a narrow escape after a small extended portion (chhajja) of the municipal corporation's dilapidated building collapsed near the Clock Tower after witnessing rainfall on Wednesday. The civic body's night shelter is situated on the first floor of the building, while a number of shops are situated on the ground floor. As per the nearby shopkeepers, the building is over four-decade-old and is lying in dilapidated condition for a long time.
-
Man, his grandmother stabbed over noise complaint in Delhi’s Mehrauli
A 66-year-old woman and Murti Devi's grandson sustained head injuries when they were attacked with knives and sticks by a group of men for objecting to shouting and abusing outside their house in south Delhi's Mehrauli area late Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said. The accused have been identified as Sunder alias Kaku, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore alias Ghoda, Nand Lal alias Kulli, Ravinder alias Ladoo and Vishal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics