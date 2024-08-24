Poll conduct kicks in at Panjab University, yet violations persist

With the announcement of the Panjab University election schedule on Friday, the code of conduct has also now been imposed in the varsity by the dean of students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan. With this, the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines will now be in effect. In violation of poll code, printed posters have been pasted around the Panjab University campus. (Keshav Singh/HT)

PU chief of university security Vikram Singh was also present during the announcement. The topic regarding the restriction on the use of printed material for campaign was discussed.

While car rallies were not allowed earlier also, this time the authorities have further directed against parking of two or more cars with party stickers on the roads. Permission for holding any type of event will have to be sought from the DSW office.

The entry of outsiders will remain banned and only bona fide students will be allowed inside the campus. However, there is still not enough clarity on this. Many parties are yet to announce their candidates or release their election manifestos, but the office bearers of these parties which are student wings of political parties will be allowed to come to the campus. However, they will not be allowed to campaign as per the officials.

Violations aplenty in campus

Just minutes after the poll code was imposed, University Student Organisation (USO) in an event released their manifesto printed on paper. Members said that they were not briefed about the rules by the authorities.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) also organised an event where bookmarks with quotes by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were distributed to the students right outside the DSW building. The printed bookmarks also had the party logo. The DSW clarified that an all party meeting was called at 2.30 pm on Friday to discuss the Lyngdoh guidelines with the students. A buffer period between the announcement which was made at 11am till 2.30 pm was extended to the students, however any further violations will be dealt with strictly.

Vehicles with printed stickers of various parties were also spotted driving around.

Meanwhile, PU has sought for extra security guards and around 70 security guards will work overtime during the elections. Around 150 cops will be posted daily, while a DSP-level officer will also keep a check on things as per the PU police Chowki officials.

NSUI takes to bookmarks to reach out to students

NSUI distributed bookmarks to the various students present at the Students Centre.

NSUI Chandigarh president Sikander Boora was also present there and he said that the bookmarks were an idea suggested by their national president Varun Choudhary. “There is no factionalism in the party and we are all together to reach out to the students. NSUI has an equal representation of women in their party’s working and we are currently working on our manifesto. We aim to reduce the cost of self-financed courses like law which have now gone beyond the reach of the average student,” he said.

USO also released its manifesto in which they talk about setting up placement cells in all departments and the development of the Southern campus. They are the second party to release their manifesto after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.