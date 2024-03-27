Polling stations with over 1,500 voters to have auxiliary booths: Ludhiana DC

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday said that auxiliary polling booths would be established at polling stations where the voter count exceeds 1,500. District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting with the representatives of different political parties in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sawhney was holding a meeting with the representatives of different political parties in her office. She was accompanied by ADC Major Amit Sareen among other officials.

DEO Sawhney said that auxiliary stations would be set up at the polling stations with more than 1,500 voters. The auxiliary polling stations would be in addition to the polling station already established at the respective location. They are established in the same building so that the voters do not have to stand in long queues and the voting process is completed without any delay.

The representatives of political parties were apprised that auxiliary polling stations would be established at two polling booths in Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. One would be in Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Khurd (Sahnewal), and the other in Government High School (elementary section) in Lohara (Ludhiana South).

The auxiliary station in Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Khurd would be established for voters residing in New Durga Colony and Dhandrai Khurd, while the auxiliary station in Government High School, Lohara will be established for voters residing in Karamjit Nagar, Mukhtiar Nagar, Suman HERO Nagar and Astha colony. These details are also being shared with the Election Commission of India.

DEO Sawhney said that an additional polling party would be deployed to look after the operations of the auxiliary polling station. A voter assistance desk would also be established to guide voters on the polling day.

DEO Sawhney also apprised the representatives of different political parties about the nomination process for the candidates and what steps they need to take while filing nomination papers.

An appeal was also made to the political parties to apply online for permissions to hold any rallies and public meetings 48 hours (about 2 days) prior to the event. The parties can apply for permissions through the Suvidha online portal.

The representatives were also directed to take consent of owners before installing a flag/hoarding etc. on a private property and that consent letter must be submitted with the concerned authorities, otherwise strict action will be taken in accordance with the provisions of Model Code of Conduct.