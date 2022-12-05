Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Polling underway in two district development councils in Kashmir

Polling underway in two district development councils in Kashmir

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:01 AM IST

Election authorities had ordered the repoll at Hajin-A in Bandipora and Drugmulla in Kupwara after two candidates were found to have cited wrong information during the DDC elections

Re-polling for the district development council (DDC) seats of Hajin-A in Bandipora and Drugmulla in Kupwara is underway in Kashmir Valley. The election authorities had ordered the repoll after two candidates cited wrong information during the elections. (HT file photo)
Re-polling for the district development council (DDC) seats of Hajin-A in Bandipora and Drugmulla in Kupwara is underway in Kashmir Valley. The election authorities had ordered the repoll after two candidates cited wrong information during the elections. (HT file photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Polling is underway in two district development council (DDC) constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir where a re-poll was ordered by the election authorities due to disputed qualification of candidates, officials said on Monday.

The polling for the DDC seats of Hajin-A in Bandipora and Drugmulla in Kupwara started on Monday morning.

Also read: Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -3.4 degrees Celsius, colder than Gulmarg

The state election commissioner has appealed to voters to cast their votes without any fear and strengthen the democratic process by participating in large numbers.

A mock poll was conducted at all polling stations before the actual start to ensure free and transparent polling.

The DDC elections took place in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020. However, the counting of votes was withheld in these two seats due to the disputed qualification of two candidates.

Later, the state election commission declared the polling to these constituencies as void, cancelling the candidature of Soomia Sadaf and Shazia Aslam, citing wrong information about the place of birth by the Pakistan occupied Kashmir-origin candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out