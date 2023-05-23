Shots fired amid brawl during pool party in Zirakpur

A Rajasthan resident suffered bullet injuries in both thighs after a man fired four shots during a pool party brawl at a Zirakpur hotel past Sunday midnight. Fake dollar notes strewn around at the swimming pool of the Zirakpur hotel. (HT Photo)

Police have booked eight men, apart from several unidentified accused, and arrested five of them.

Among those arrested are Bikramjeet Singh Vicky Badesha, a resident of Sangrur, who opened fire with his licensed .45-calibre pistol; Sehajpreet Singh of Khanna, Sandeep Singh of Bathinda, Harshpreet Singh of Ludhiana and Simarjit Singh.

“The pistol used in the crime has been recovered. Raids are on to nab the remaining accused,” said Simranjit Singh, SHO, Zirakpur police station. Three of the accused are said to be from affluent families who maintain huge landholdings. All accused are facing an attempt to murder and Arms Act case.

The victim, Karan Chauhan, a native of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, and presently residing at Motiaz Royal society, Zirakpur, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he underwent surgery for bullet removal and is stated to be stable.

Taking serious note of the incident, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg also ordered police action against the management of Hotel 4 by Oyo for hosting parties beyond the 12 am deadline and allowing customers to enter with firearms.

“We have also registered a case against the hotel management under Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC,” said Zirakpur SHO Simranjit Singh.

Despite repeated attempts, the hotel authorities were not available for comments.

Scuffle over misbehaviour with woman

According to police, the party was underway around 1 am. Sabi Verma of Zirakpur, along with his fiancée, elder brother, brother-in-law and other relatives were among the revellers.

Verma told the police that during the party, a group of men entered the pool and started throwing fake dollar notes at his fiancée. As he and his friend confronted the men, an altercation ensued. Verma alleged that the group started smashing empty liquor and beer bottles, also damaging a decorative glass installed at the hotel.

The clash triggered panic among other revellers, who ran helter-skelter for cover.

Amid the melee, Bikramjeet pulled out a pistol and fired four shots, Verma alleged, leaving Karan Chauhan, who was accompanying him, injured. Another member of the group, Sachin Sharma, had a providential escape as one of the bullets grazed past his right hand.

Trigger-happy brigade

April 29, 2023: Police booked a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib for opening fire at the rooftop restaurant of a Phase-1 hotel while partying with his 13 friends

March 31: A Ludhiana resident was arrested by the Mohali police for opening fire at a police party when asked to stop at a check post on February 2

January 9: Two men, who were fleeing after a failed home break-in, opened fire in the air to threaten the house occupants chasing them in DS Estate Colony, Dhakoli.

November 10, 2022 : The Zirakpur police arrested one of four youths who opened fire on spotting a youth thrashing his girlfriend to scare him off

October 26 : Two men were booked for firing in the air while celebrating Diwali

October 18 : Kharar police booked the son of a Mohali based realtor for firing in the air to celebrate the purchase of a Bentley car .

October 4 : Four men from Punjab were arrested for opening fire and brandishing weapons at Unitech Uniworld City in Sector 97 , where they had rented a flat.