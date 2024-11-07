Poona Club Open: Karandeep, Kshitij fire scores of 64 for joint lead in round one

Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh and Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul fired scores of seven-under 64 to end round one as joint leaders at The Poona Club Open, a ₹1 crore event, being played at the Poona Club Golf Course in Pune. Karandeep Kochhar in action during the Poona Club Open being played at the Poona Golf Club, Pune. (HT Photo)

The Delhi duo of Rashid Khan and Saarthak Chhibber produced rounds of six-under 65 to be placed tied third.

Divyansh Dubey, who sank two eagles during his round of 66, was the highest-placed among the Pune-based professionals. Divyansh shared fifth place along with Chandimandir’s Chandarjeet Yadav and Bengaluru’s M Dharma.

Among the prominent names, TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat carded a 68 to be tied 12th while local favourite Udayan Mane returned a 72 to be tied 60th.

Karandeep Kochhar, who was in great driving form came up with a flawless 64 on Wednesday. Kochhar, converted two short birdie putts on the front-nine before driving the green on the par-4 ninth and rolling in a 15-footer for eagle there. He drove the very next green on the par-4 10thto set up a two-putt for birdie there. The 25-year-old Asian Tour regular thereafter added two more birdies to his card including another 15-feet conversion.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul made eight birdies and a bogey during his opening round.