Poonch DC visits shelling-hit areas to assess damage

Poonch deputy commissioner (DC) Vikas Kundal on Tuesday visited the shelling-hit areas of Mandi and Haveli tehsils to assess the ground situation and review relief and rehabilitation measures initiated by the administration. Indian Army launched a humanitarian assistance programme in Poonch. (HT Photo)

The DC inspected the status of basic supplies and public services. He instructed officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted availability of the essential supplies and services.

He visited Baila village in Mandi tehsil to meet the family of a shelling victim. He offered condolences to the bereaved and assured them of all possible support.

Hospitals operational, adequate meds available

The district administration said that all essential services, including healthcare, are functioning smoothly.

“Hospitals across the district are fully operational with sufficient stocks of essential medicines and drugs. Ambulance services are available to ensure timely medical support. Banking services are functioning seamlessly, with all ATMs having sufficient cash to meet public needs,” the district authorities said.

The administration appealed to all residents to stay calm and to adhere to official advisories and contact the helpline numbers -- district emergency operation cell (DEOC) Poonch: 01965-220888, joint control room (PCR): 9086253188/01965-220258 -- for any assistance.

The army has launched a humanitarian assistance and relief operation to support the civilian populace impacted by cross-border hostilties.