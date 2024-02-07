 Poonch: Woman, daughter missing; suspected to have crossed LoC - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Poonch: Woman, daughter missing; suspected to have crossed LoC

Poonch: Woman, daughter missing; suspected to have crossed LoC

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 07, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Sources said that the woman has crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir along with her younger daughter to marry a man, with whom she was in touch online

A woman and her daughter have been reported missing in Poonch district since Saturday, officials said.

It has been learnt that she has relatives across the LoC as well (iStock)
It has been learnt that she has relatives across the LoC as well (iStock)

Identified as Shabnam Bi, 22, of Salotri village close to the LoC, she is mother a two minor daughters, they added. “On Sunday, her husband Ghulam Rubani lodged a complaint at Jhullas police post. He said that his wife, along with their younger daughter, left the house and did not return,” said a police official.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A missing report was lodged at Jhullas police post and search was initiated. However, sources said that the woman has crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir along with her younger daughter to marry a man, with whom she was in touch online. The woman did not take her elder daughter along, they said.

It has been learnt that she has relatives across the LoC as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On