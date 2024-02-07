Poonch: Woman, daughter missing; suspected to have crossed LoC

A woman and her daughter have been reported missing in Poonch district since Saturday, officials said. It has been learnt that she has relatives across the LoC as well (iStock)

Identified as Shabnam Bi, 22, of Salotri village close to the LoC, she is mother a two minor daughters, they added. “On Sunday, her husband Ghulam Rubani lodged a complaint at Jhullas police post. He said that his wife, along with their younger daughter, left the house and did not return,” said a police official.

A missing report was lodged at Jhullas police post and search was initiated. However, sources said that the woman has crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir along with her younger daughter to marry a man, with whom she was in touch online. The woman did not take her elder daughter along, they said.

It has been learnt that she has relatives across the LoC as well.