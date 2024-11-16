Menu Explore
Poor AQI: Haryana announces online classes for primary students

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 17, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The directorate of school education has written to deputy commissioners of all districts to issue directions to hold online classes for primary students.

Amid rising pollution, the Haryana government on Saturday announced to switch to online classes for primary students (up to Class 5) in both government and private schools.

A cyclist braves the smog on National Highway-48 near Iffco Chowk elevated flyover in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
A cyclist braves the smog on National Highway-48 near Iffco Chowk elevated flyover in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

This comes days after a similar decision by the Delhi government.

The directorate of school education has written to deputy commissioners of all districts to issue directions to hold online classes for primary students.

In an official statement, the assistant director of the director general of elementary education said, “The government has decided that the deputy commissioners concerned shall assess the prevailing situations (as per GRAP) in view of the severe AQI levels in Delhi and surrounding regions and discontinue physical classes and issue necessary directions for holding online classes for up to Class 5 in schools.”

