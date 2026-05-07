Poor connectivity, parking woes play spoilsport at Mullanpur stadium

As the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium gears up for two more high-octane IPL matches, road connectivity and parking issues that lead to traffic snarls in New Chandigarh and adjoining areas during every match has once again come to haunt residents and spectators alike. The road network around the stadium, developed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), includes a 200-ft-wide arterial road linking the Chandigarh boundary with the Kurali-Siswan T-junction. Though the master plan proposed several 60-metre-wide corridors, including PR-4 and other connectors, several stretches remain incomplete. (HT Photo)

The stadium has a seating capacity for over 30,000 spectators, but parking space for approximately 1,585 vehicles. Experts say, it should have parking space for 3,000 vehicles.

But much of the alloted space, around Gate 5, Ground B and adjoining areas, still remains underdeveloped due to which spectators end up parking their vehicles up to 2 km away and walking to the stadium. This even as around 30 acres of land is leased for match-day parking, of which nearly nine acres is reserved for VIPs and media.

Sartaj Khan, a resident, said, “There is only one road connecting our area. Around 30,000 to 32,000 people come to watch the match, and we are left to suffer. There is no designated parking, which creates further chaos.”

Ajay Sharma, a resident of Omaxe Cassia, said the locality depends mainly on PR-4. “If we have to go out, we take the Mullanpur road near Sector 39 West, but that too remains crowded.”

The road network around the stadium, developed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), includes a 200-ft-wide arterial road linking the Chandigarh boundary with the Kurali-Siswan T-junction. Though the master plan proposed several 60-metre-wide corridors, including PR-4 and other connectors, several stretches remain incomplete.

A planned upgrade of the 8-km PR-4 stretch from Togan to Boothgarh from four to six lanes, along with a 1.2-km link to Chandigarh’s Dakshin Marg, has not fully materialised on the ground. Near Boothgarh, around 200 metres of one side remains under construction, forcing two-way traffic onto a single carriageway (see map).

Another bottleneck emerges where traffic from PR-7 on the Kharar side merges into PR-4. Congestion worsens near Bansepur Peer Mazaar, around 2 km from the stadium, where the road narrows to a single lane.

A proposed 30-metre-wide road connecting the stadium to PR-4 near Gates 14 and 15 is also yet to be built by GMADA.

A former PCA office-bearer said plans for multi-level parking on PCA-acquired land had been proposed but did not progress after administrative changes. Current PCA office-bearers, including secretary Gurmeet Hayer, could not be contacted despite attempts.

Mohali superintendent of police (SP, traffic) Navneet Mahal said, “Managing traffic during major events is our responsibility, and we are doing it through planning, deployment and coordination.”

GMADA additional chief administrator Amarinder Singh Malhi said, “As per approved plans, parking provisions were made in line with prescribed norms, including designated parking zones within and around the stadium premises.”

GMADA chief administrator could not be reached for comment on pending road works.