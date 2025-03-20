Chandigarh: Porsche driver charged with culpable homicide

The UT police have added Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS against the Porsche driver who rammed the car into a man and two women on scooters, resulting in the death of the man. After the enquiry it came to light that the accident happened when the driver was attempting to overtake at high-speed on a single-lane road, leading to collision. (HT Photo)

The accident took place on the road dividing Sector 4 and 9 on the night of March 10, when the rashly driven car rammed into two scooters, killing a man and injuring two women.

The section was added after the investigation. After the enquiry it came to light that the accident happened when the driver was attempting to overtake at high speed on a single-lane road, leading to a collision. Additionally, an eyewitness account recorded by the police further confirmed the driver’s negligence, strengthening the case against him.

The Porsche, driven by 38-year-old Sandeep Babuta, was moving in high speed towards Raj Bhawan. According to police reports, the car first struck a scooter, causing the driver to lose control. It then collided with another scooter. The car finally crashed into a pole, coming to a halt.

Ankit, the 23-year-old man riding the first scooter was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The two women on the second scooter sustained leg injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

Sachin Negi, the victim’s brother-in-law, said, “We met the SSP and demanded that stricter sections be imposed against the accused. The driver had every opportunity to stop, but instead, he mercilessly dragged my brother-in-law for nearly 100 metres. This was not just an accident; it was sheer negligence, if not deliberate recklessness. Shockingly, the Porsche driver has not even been arrested yet. We demand his immediate arrest and strict action against him. Our family is shattered and no one should have to endure the pain we are going through. Justice must be served, and the punishment should be strong enough to deter such reckless behaviour in the future.”

A senior police official said the accused was arrested after the mishap and released on bail. He can be re-arrested on court’s orders only, said the official.