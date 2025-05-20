Menu Explore
Portal for UG admissions in Haryana govt colleges opened: Dhanda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2025 08:52 AM IST

SMS alerts about the portal and website link have been sent to all 1.86 lakh eligible students, the education minister said, adding that eligible students can apply on the admission portal at (https://admissions.highereduhry.ac.in)

Haryana government on Monday opened the portal for admission in undergraduate courses in government colleges, said education minister Mahipal Dhanda.

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda. (File)
Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda. (File)

SMS alerts about the portal and website link have been sent to all 1.86 lakh eligible students, he said, adding that eligible students can apply on the admission portal at (https://admissions.highereduhry.ac.in).

He said that as per the recently declared examination results, around 1.86 lakh students in Haryana have passed Class 12 and are eligible for admission to various undergraduate courses across colleges in the state. This year, the admission portal has been opened from May 19, which is earlier than last year, when the process began on June 3, to ensure students face no delays or inconvenience, he added.

While sharing more information, he said that all colleges will upload seat availability as per courses on the portal within 15 days. Students can select their preferred college and pay the admission fees online. The first merit list will be released shortly, followed by the second after seven days and the third list seven days after that. Any remaining vacant seats after these rounds will be filled by the college principals through counselling, through advertisements made in newspapers.

