Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Portals of Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib close for winter

Portals of Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib close for winter

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 03:42 PM IST

More than 1,400 devotees defy severe cold to witness the ceremonial closure in the Garhwal Himalayas

Sikh volunteers kept removing fresh snow from the Hemkund Sahib gurdwara premises for the convenience of devotees as the rituals preceding the closure started early on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Sikh volunteers kept removing fresh snow from the Hemkund Sahib gurdwara premises for the convenience of devotees as the rituals preceding the closure started early on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Portals of the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib in the Garhwal Himalayas were closed on Monday for winter.

Also watch: Hemkund Sahib covered in white cover after fresh snowfall

Defying the severe chill caused by heavy snowfall in the area for the past a few days, a large number of devotees thronged the shrine to witness its ceremonial closure, senior manager of the gurdwara, Sardar Seva Singh, said.

More than 1,400 devotees were present on the occasion.

Sikh volunteers kept removing fresh snow from the gurdwara premises for the convenience of devotees as the rituals preceding the closure started early in the morning, he said.

“Shabad-kirtan” and “antim ardas” for this year were held before its doors were shut for devotees.

Nearly 2.25 lakh devotees visited the shrine this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out