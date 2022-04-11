Portion of private university’s under-construction building in Mohali collapses, 1 killed, five injured
A supervisor was killed and five workers injured after a portion of an under-construction building of Plaksha University in Sector 101, IT city, Mohali, collapsed around 11pm on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Honey Kumar, 27, a machine supervisor at the construction site. The injured labourers are Darshan Singh, Hakum Singh, Awadh, Prem Chand and Dev Lal. They were discharged after treatment.
Investigating officer (IO) Kewal Singh said the incident took place when the labourers were constructing a bridge to connect two blocks of the building. As they were about to lay the concrete mixture, the bridge came crashing down and supervisor who was standing under the bridge got trapped in the debris.
He was pulled out of the debris after an hour-long operation and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The IO said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.
The deceased, who was a resident of Jhanheri village in Mohali, is survived by his wife and one-year-old son.
Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh is conducting a probe into the incident.
A spokesperson of the varsity in a release stated, “There was an unfortunate incident in an under-construction area on university campus last night. This has resulted in one fatality among the construction workers, along with some injuries. All other workers, students and staff are fine. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased worker and are offering our full support to the family, and to the injured workers. We are co-operating with the law-enforcement agencies in their investigation.”
The letter of intent (approval) for setting up Plaksha University on 50 acres in Alfa IT City had been approved last August by the then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and construction work is on in full swing. Admission process is also underway at the university.
-
JNU students clash over non-veg food in canteen
At least six students suffered injuries at Jawaharlal Nehru University after two groups from different outfits clashed over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday, according to the police and accounts by students from the two sides who also shared photos on social media. Chicken is served at the mess on Sundays for non-vegetarian students and paneer is on the menu for vegetarians.
-
New Delhi govt jobs portal set for launch in mid-July
The Delhi government is planning to launch Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, a platform to connect job seekers with job providers by mid-July, said officials in the know of the matter. The initiative is a key part of the Delhi government's ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The employment department and Delhi government's Skill and Entrepreneurship University are the primary agencies helming the project.
-
Private schools in UP given a free hand to hike fees, alleges Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly giving a free hand to the private schools in the state to hike fees, and added that within 10 days of coming to power in Punjab, Sisodia's party has prohibited such a move. The BJP, however, rejected Sisodia's allegations, and said that Delhi cannot be compared with Uttar Pradesh.
-
Second fire at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill in two weeks
In the second such incident in recent weeks, there was a big fire at the Ghazipur landfill late on Saturday night that took three hours to douse. The fire was reported at around 10.30pm on Saturday, an East Delhi Municipal Corporation spokesperson said. “It was brought under the control during the night by deploying six bulldozers and seeking help of the fire department,” the spokesperson said.
-
Covid booster shot: Only 15 govt hospitals in state start drive on Day 1
Chandigarh : Fifteen government hospitals in Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda districts on Sunday started administering booster dose of vaccine for Covid-19 to population of over 18 years. State's nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said more hospitals will be covered in the drive as many private ones have sought permission from the state health department for administering the booster dose.
