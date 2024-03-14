 Portraits of Ambedkar, Kalam found defaced at Phagwara school - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Portraits of Ambedkar, Kalam found defaced at Phagwara school

Portraits of Ambedkar, Kalam found defaced at Phagwara school

ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara (punjab)
Mar 14, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Condemning the incident, school principal Sheetal Joshi said that she lodged a police complaint when she noticed the defacement. Ambedkar’s picture carried a quote in Punjabi which emphasised the power of the pen, and a message to the people to educate their children.

Pictures of BR Ambedkar and former President APJ Abdul Kalam painted on a school wall were found defaced in Kotrani mohalla here, police said. The boundary wall of Government Primary School had several painted pictures of great personalities, along with motivational quotations.

The boundary wall of Government Primary School had several painted pictures of great personalities, along with motivational quotations. (HT Photo)
The boundary wall of Government Primary School had several painted pictures of great personalities, along with motivational quotations. (HT Photo)

Condemning the incident, school principal Sheetal Joshi said that she lodged a police complaint when she noticed the defacement. Ambedkar’s picture carried a quote in Punjabi which emphasised the power of the pen, and a message to the people to educate their children.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kalam’s quote, in English, read: You have to dream before the dream comes true.

The quotes were left untouched but the faces of Dr Ambedkar and Kalam were defaced, police sources said.Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said that police have retrieved the DVR (digital video recorder) of a CCTV camera mounted nearby.

“We are investigating the matter and a case will be registered after viewing the footage,” he said. Harbhajan Suman, president Ambedkar Sena Moolnivasi, Punjab, also flayed the defacement, and demanded action against the culprits under SC/ST Act, as well as under sections for breaching peace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On