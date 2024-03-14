Portraits of Ambedkar, Kalam found defaced at Phagwara school

Pictures of BR Ambedkar and former President APJ Abdul Kalam painted on a school wall were found defaced in Kotrani mohalla here, police said. The boundary wall of Government Primary School had several painted pictures of great personalities, along with motivational quotations. The boundary wall of Government Primary School had several painted pictures of great personalities, along with motivational quotations. (HT Photo)

Condemning the incident, school principal Sheetal Joshi said that she lodged a police complaint when she noticed the defacement. Ambedkar’s picture carried a quote in Punjabi which emphasised the power of the pen, and a message to the people to educate their children.

Kalam’s quote, in English, read: You have to dream before the dream comes true.

The quotes were left untouched but the faces of Dr Ambedkar and Kalam were defaced, police sources said.Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said that police have retrieved the DVR (digital video recorder) of a CCTV camera mounted nearby.

“We are investigating the matter and a case will be registered after viewing the footage,” he said. Harbhajan Suman, president Ambedkar Sena Moolnivasi, Punjab, also flayed the defacement, and demanded action against the culprits under SC/ST Act, as well as under sections for breaching peace.