PO sheltered by Mukhtar Ansari aide in Chandigarh Police net after 33 years

Evading arrest for 33 years, a proclaimed offender wanted in an Arms Act case from 1990 has finally landed in police net. On his trail for the past seven months, the proclaimed offender and summons staff of Chandigarh Police nabbed Vijay Kumar from Faridabad, Haryana. (Getty image)

According to police, while on the run in the 1990s, Vijay Kumar, a native of Farukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, was sheltered by arms suppliers connected to gangster-turned-politician Muktar Singh Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest in March this year.

On December 23, 1990, Vijay had forcibly entered a house in Ram Darbar with a weapon and attacked the complainant, Ramji Dass. A case under Sections 373 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Arms Act and Section 5 of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act was registered then at the Sector 31 police station.

Vijay was subsequently arrested, and illegal firearms and live cartridges were recovered from him.

However, after securing bail in 1991, he stopped appearing before court and was declared a proclaimed offender for non-appearance.

“After getting bail in 1991, Vijay went to Gajipur, Uttar Pradesh, where he contacted Shamim Khan, a weapon supplier who worked with gangster Mukhtar Ansari. He stayed with Khan at his farm house and mango orchards for seven years,” said inspector Hari Om Sharma, in-charge, PO and summons staff.

While Khan was eventually arrested by the UP Police, Vijay managed to escape.

In 1998, he reached Faridabad, Haryana, where he started working as a labourer at a brick kiln. He later established his own flour mill.

“Chasing him for the past seven months, Chandigarh Police raided his various suspected hideouts, as well as his native place, and succeeded to establish that he was running a flour mill in Sehtpur village in Faridabad, leading to his arrest,” said inspector Sharma.

The accused was produced before a Chandigarh court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.