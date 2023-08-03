Posing as tehsildar, man held by VB for demanding bribe in Ludhiana

The vigilance bureau has nabbed a man for allegedly posing as a patwari of Kohara for demanding a bribe of ₹7000 in the name of tehsildar. VB nabs imposter for demanding ₹ 7,000 bribe in the name of tehsildar. (HT FILE)

Spokesperson of the bureau said that Amarjeet Singh, resident of Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana, filed a complaint on the anti-corruption action line that the accused Raman Kaura demanded a bribe of ₹7,000 in the name of tehsildar to get mutation of property registered in the name of his mother-in-law Sunita Devi and her children after the death of his father-in-law Rattan Chand.

The complainant also produced an audio recording in this regard.

A team of the vigilance bureau arrested Raman Kaura and registered a case under section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him at police station, vigilance bureau, Ludhiana Range. The spokesperson added that the role of the tehsildar and patwari concerned posted at Kohara is also being examined.

The accused was produced before the court on Thursday, which remanded the accused to two days in the custody of the bureau.

Two days remand for tainted ASI

The court on Thursday remanded ASI Hardeep Singh, posted as munshi at Koomkalab police station, to two days in the custody of vigilance.

The ASI was arrested by the bureau on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a woman, Ekta, of Bhaini Doaba village on the pretext of taking action against her rivals.

The role of SHO Paramjit Singh and ASI Randhir Singh of the same police station is also under scanner in the matter.

