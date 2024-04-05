Posing as tenant, man dupes Chandigarh cop of 35,000

A 36-year-old man hailing from Faridabad was arrested for duping a Chandigarh Police constable of ₹35,000 on the pretext of paying rent through an online transaction. Chandigarh Police recovered one mobile phone from the accused. He was produced before court and sent to judicial custody. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Arsad of Faridabad, was arrested on March 29 after police conducted a raid in Faridabad following a complaint by constable Bhupesh, who is posted in the security wing.

Bhupesh, in his complaint, told police that in January this year, he received a call from a person who identified himself to be his tenant and said he would pay the rent through an online transaction. Subsequently, Bhupesh received two text messages, reflecting ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 credited to his account in two transactions. The caller then called Bhupesh, claiming that he mistakenly transferred an additional ₹45,000. Trusting the caller, the constable initially transferred ₹35,000, only to find out that no money was credited to his account.

Police recovered one mobile phone from the accused. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the cyber-crime police station.

Talking of the modus operandi, police said fraudsters call a person by imitating their known or relatives and ask them that they had to return the amount of the person and later send them fake messages of credited amount. Further, they ask them to return their balance amount and in such a way, they cheat innocent people.

