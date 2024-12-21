Postal ballots not given, 32k staffers miss voting

At least 32,000 government employees on poll duty in Punjab, excluding police personnel, couldn’t exercise their right to vote as election officials failed to provide postal ballots to them, affected staffers said on Friday. This lapse was also seen during the panchayat elections, said employees who didn’t wish to be named. Polling staff carrying election material leave for their respective polling station for Election Duty on the eve of Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections, at Polo Ground in Patiala on Friday. (ANI)

During the Lok Sabha elections, employees on poll duty were issued election duty certificates (EDCs), enabling them to vote at the polling booths they were assigned to. However, no such provision has been made for the municipal polls.

According to employees on election duty, the lapse raises serious questions about the commitment of the election commission to ensure voting rights for all, especially for those facilitating the electoral process itself.

Dharamjit Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said Ludhiana alone has about 6,000 government employees from various departments on poll duty. Across Punjab, the number stands at a staggering 32,000, excluding police personnel and class IV employees.

“It’s ironic that while the government and election commission are campaigning to boost voter turnout, they’ve completely ignored those on poll duty,” said Dhillon.

He added that these employees have also been tasked with issuing appreciation certificates to the first-time voters — a bittersweet reminder of their own disenfranchisement. Dhillon further criticised the election commission for not issuing postal ballots during rehearsals, which would have allowed poll staff to vote before being deployed.

A Ludhiana district administration official, requesting anonymity, admitted the failure, citing a tight schedule for municipal elections as the reason for not arranging postal ballots.

According to election rules, postal ballots must be sent by returning officers at least 10 days before the voting day to those who apply. Voters must mark their choice and return the ballots before the poll date.

When contacted, state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhari said, “Instructions were issued to provide postal ballots, if requested.” (With inputs from HTC, Chandigarh)