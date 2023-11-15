Post-Diwali, AQI in NCR districts ‘very poor’

The air quality index (AQI) in most of the national capital region (NCR) districts of Haryana remained in the “very poor” category on Tuesday. HT Image

According to the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm on Tuesday, the air in Gurugram (386), Faridabad (384), Dharuhera (Rewari) (375), Hisar (357), Bahadurgarh (350), Rohtak (342), Kaithal (310), Fatehabad (305) and Panipat (300) was “very poor”.

The air was “poor” in Bhiwani (262), Kurukshetra (238) and Sirsa (225) districts, while it was “moderate” in Karnal, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts in the north belt. Panchkula’s air was “satisfactory”.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON