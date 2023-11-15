close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Post-Diwali, AQI in NCR districts ‘very poor’

Post-Diwali, AQI in NCR districts ‘very poor’

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 15, 2023 07:36 AM IST

According to the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm on Tuesday, the air in Gurugram (386), Faridabad (384), Dharuhera (Rewari) (375), Hisar (357), Bahadurgarh (350), Rohtak (342), Kaithal (310), Fatehabad (305) and Panipat (300) was “very poor”

The air quality index (AQI) in most of the national capital region (NCR) districts of Haryana remained in the “very poor” category on Tuesday.

According to the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm on Tuesday, the air in Gurugram (386), Faridabad (384), Dharuhera (Rewari) (375), Hisar (357), Bahadurgarh (350), Rohtak (342), Kaithal (310), Fatehabad (305) and Panipat (300) was “very poor”.

The air was “poor” in Bhiwani (262), Kurukshetra (238) and Sirsa (225) districts, while it was “moderate” in Karnal, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts in the north belt. Panchkula’s air was “satisfactory”.

