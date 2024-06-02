Post-Elections: Himachal starts witnessing surge in tourist footfall

Nearly 13, 000 vehicles entered Himachal from the interstate border in Parwanoo during the last three days The hospitality sector, rejuvenated by this post-election surge, anticipates a significant boost in income in the coming weeks. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

As the dust settles on the fiercely contested Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh the tourist influx has begun to increase across the state.

Traditionally, tourist footfall in Himachal begins to rise in April and peaks in June. However, the electioneering in early May dampened this trend. However, the recent heatwave across northern India has driven tourists from regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttarakhand to seek relief in the cooler climes of Himachal.

“The political activities had kept many potential tourists at bay, but now, with the elections over and temperatures soaring, we are witnessing a substantial increase in tourist numbers,” said Suresh Dogra, a travel company owner in Shimla said.

The hotel industry is expecting good occupancy in June after the Lok Sabha elections. Tourism in Himachal is a ₹20,000-crore industry and accounts for 14.2% of the direct and indirect employment in the state.

Hoteliers and local businesses in popular destinations like Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kasauli, Chail, Narkanda and Kinnaur are reporting a steady rise in bookings and footfall. “The end of the election season has brought a renewed sense of calm and stability, attracting tourists from across the country,” said Rajesh Thakur, a hotel owner in Manali. “We are optimistic about the weeks ahead, expecting a considerable increase in revenue,” he added.

“We are hoping to get more and more tourists but there is a need for better traffic management. There is a lot of scope for improvement in the tourism sector,” said the president of Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations Gajender Thakur.

Weekends, in particular, are seeing a higher influx of visitors. More tourist vehicles are being registered on the interstate barriers. “Nearly 13,000 non-Himachal registered vehicles entered the state from the interstate barrier in Parwanoo during the last three days,” said Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.

“The state’s tourism department has also geared up to accommodate the influx. There was god tourist rush in hotels,” said Himachal Pradesh tourism development corporation general manager Anil Taneja.