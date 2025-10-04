Post-Matric Scholarship: Give disbursal details of ₹800 crore given by Centre, HC tells Punjab

The high court has said that the Punjab government is ‘trying to evade its responsibility’ of paying private institutions in the state under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme, for which it got funds of approximately ₹800 crore from the Centre. The high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl, summoned director and principal secretary, department of welfare, social justice, empowerment and minorities of the state for November 17 hearing.

The high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl, summoned director and principal secretary, department of welfare, social justice, empowerment and minorities of the state for November 17 hearing and has asked the government to file a detailed affidavit on what is the state’s total liability under the scheme, the amount released by the state with proof and whether the amount it got from Centre has been further disbursed. The orders were passed during the September 30 hearing. The detailed orders were uploaded on Friday.

The orders came during the hearing of contempt petitions filed earlier this year in which private colleges in the state had alleged delay in the release of funds under PMS and non-compliance with HC orders on disbursal of the same.

The central government-funded scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) students studying at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage to enable them to complete their education. The dispute is about disbursal of funds for the years 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020.

Claims of Punjab, Centre

Punjab had been maintaining that it has to pay only 40% of tuition fees and maintenance allowance for the years 2017 to 2020, and is in the process of disbursing the same. The balance amount of 60% is to be paid by the Centre, and a decision on disbursal would be taken when the outstanding amount is received from the Centre.

On the other hand, additional solicitor general of India, Satya Pal Jain, had told the court that the entire amount to the state has been paid for the respective years. Thus, the stand taken by the Punjab is apparently not true and is only being taken to avoid their “own liability”.

Jain had produced a record of the meetings between Centre and Punjab’s representatives, as per which the state was to provide funds if the due amount is over and above the state’s committed liability. Since, in the given case, demand was lower, the Centre was not required to release any funds for the years 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020. As per the record produced in court, approximately ₹800 crore were released to the state by the Centre during these years, which were meant for the implementation of the PMS scheme.

State made no budgetary provisions

The court’s order records that the state government in these financial years did not make any budgetary provision for the disbursal of scholarship funds to institutions but got the funds. How and where these funds were spent is unclear.

“This court is prima facie of the view that the state of Punjab is trying to evade its responsibility and is making statements contrary to the admitted stand taken between the parties,” the court observed after taking into account the records of these proceedings and the stand taken by different parties.

“…not paying the entire amount to the petitioners and repeatedly stating that the amount has not been received from the Union of India to the extent of 60% prima facie seems to be not a true plea, which had been pleaded only to avoid liability and to not comply with the directions issued by ..(the court),” the court further added while giving last opportunity to the state to comply with the orders passed by the high court while dealing with the petitions of various institutes, whereby state was directed to settle the issue.