Pothole-riddled roads| Back-breaking rides for Ludhiana commuters
The municipal corporation’s (MC) failure in completing the ongoing road construction projects and taking up repair work on other roads is expected to give a bumpy and risky ride to the commuters this year too.
Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of assembly elections, many roads are still in bad shape increasing the probability of accidents during monsoon on waterlogged roads.
The road construction works have been left unfinished by the contracts in different parts of the city, including cremation ground road in Model Town extension, Gill road, Sherpur area among others. The MC officials have also failed to redress the issue, resulting in potholed roads and harassment to the commuters.
The residents have also been raising hue and cry over the quality of newly-constructed roads— where potholes surfaced weeks after construction— in the city, including Shastri Nagar, Pakhowal Road , Sherpur , Old GT Road, Giaspura, Dugri among other areas.
One of the residents of Model Town Extension (Block-B), Inderjit Singh, said, “It is very difficult to spot a pothole on a waterlogged road. As the MC has failed to find a solution for waterlogging, it should at least repair the road ahead of monsoon season. The civic body still has over a month before monsoon hits the city and this work can be completed, if the officials wish to bring relief to public.”
District president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang also slammed the authorities for delaying the road construction projects. He also accused the officials of working under political pressure.
Another resident of Model Town Simarpreet Singh said, “Crores are spent on road construction works ahead of the elections, but we do not remember any monsoon season, when public was not harassed due to potholed roads. Action should also be taken against the concerned officials and the roads should be repaired at the earliest.”
Despite attempts were made to reach MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, he was not available for comments. Dachalwal is in-charge of bridges and roads (B and R) department.
SP ends suspense, fields Jayant for RS elections
Lucknow: Ending the long-drawn suspense, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary as the joint SP-RLD candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls on 11 Uttar Pradesh seats. Jayant Chaudhary had been a constant companion of party president Akhilesh Yadav's after the 2017 UP assembly elections. “Jayant Chaudhary will be the joint candidate of the SP and RLD,” the Samajwadi Party said in a Hindi tweet from its official Twitter handle.
UP issues advisory on monkeypox; international travellers to be under focus
Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory on monkeypox and health officials have been directed to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs). Passengers coming from other states with a history of international travel will be under focus. “Though there has been no case of monkeypox in India till May 22 but there is a need to remain alert,” said the advisory. Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease and symptoms may stay up to four weeks.
Preacher couple arrested for alleged religious conversion in Goa
The Goa police arrested a preacher couple on charges of attempting to induce an unnamed person to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by them, police said on Thursday. According to the complaint filed by one Prakash Khobrekar, D'Souza and Joan Mascarenhas had induced an unnamed person to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by them.
U.P. budget: Water management, potable water are targets with ₹19,500 cr
The Bharatiya Janata Party government has given special emphasis to accomplishing the twin objectives of effective water management and ensuring provision for pure drinking water in water-scarce regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of UP. In the 2021-22 budget ₹15,000 crore had been allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission. To check recurrent floods, the state government has proposed ₹2,751 crore for flood control and drainage.
U.P. budget - Metro: Kanpur gets ₹747 cr, Agra ₹547 cr
Giving a push to the metro network in the state, the government has proposed a budget of ₹747 crore for Kanpur Metro while a budget of ₹547 crore has been proposed for Agar Metro. A budget of ₹100 crore is proposed for Metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. The Kanpur metro has got ₹747 crore for the current financial year against the approved cost of ₹11,076 crore.
